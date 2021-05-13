Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 675 ($8.82) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vesuvius to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vesuvius has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 535.20 ($6.99).

Shares of VSVS stock opened at GBX 567.50 ($7.41) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 546.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 512.10. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 339.80 ($4.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 595 ($7.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $3.10. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

