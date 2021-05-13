VestChain Hits One Day Volume of $17.00 (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One VestChain coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VestChain has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. VestChain has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $17.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00085188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.19 or 0.01109516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00068459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00111441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00061199 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

