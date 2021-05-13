Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

Several other research firms have also commented on VWDRY. HSBC raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of VWDRY opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

