Vesper (VSP) Achieves Market Cap of $92.91 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Vesper has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $92.91 million and $3.54 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for $29.00 or 0.00057693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00079325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.64 or 0.00576213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00232538 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004121 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $620.77 or 0.01234950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.53 or 0.01073322 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,203,902 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars.

