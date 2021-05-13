Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%.

Shares of VERU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. 65,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,127. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a market cap of $525.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

