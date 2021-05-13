Verso (NYSE:VRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:VRS opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Verso has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $496.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verso will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Verso by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,676,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 474,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verso by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 231,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verso by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,732,000 after acquiring an additional 181,546 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verso by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

