Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price traded down 7.4% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Veracyte traded as low as $36.66 and last traded at $36.95. 44,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 945,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VCYT. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

