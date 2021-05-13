Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. Ventas has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after acquiring an additional 392,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ventas by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,750,000 after acquiring an additional 94,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,397,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,688,000 after acquiring an additional 107,213 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,655,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

