Velodyne Lidar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 10,990 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 757% compared to the average daily volume of 1,283 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $5,801,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $4,199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 621.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 169,674 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

