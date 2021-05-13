Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.85

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 46312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLDR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

