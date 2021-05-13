Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC

AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 15.4% of AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 118,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.