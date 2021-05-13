Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,216,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period.

Shares of VFVA stock opened at $98.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78.

