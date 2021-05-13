Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.48. 197,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,373,293. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

