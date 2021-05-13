Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after buying an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,918,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $211.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

