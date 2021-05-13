Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $211.31. The stock had a trading volume of 236,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,293. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $219.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

