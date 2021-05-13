Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.3% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,592. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.98 and its 200-day moving average is $202.49.

