Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Increased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,014. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $142.57 and a 52 week high of $231.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

