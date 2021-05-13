Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158,850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 7.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $780,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $355.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.58 and a fifty-two week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.