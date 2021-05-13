Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.