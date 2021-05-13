Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.72. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,274. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $97.32 and a 12 month high of $189.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.63.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.