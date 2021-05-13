VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

HYD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.65. 22,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $62.97.

