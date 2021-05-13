Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 2,028 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,838 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

