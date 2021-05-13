Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 220 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $823.50 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $456.50 and a fifty-two week high of $880.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $802.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $728.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

