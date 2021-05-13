Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 1,461 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.04 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $254.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

