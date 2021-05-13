Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,275 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $4,139,134. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Aflac stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

