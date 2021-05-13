Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Valero Energy has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a payout ratio of 496.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Valero Energy to earn ($0.22) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,781.8%.

NYSE:VLO opened at $79.97 on Thursday. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2,664.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

