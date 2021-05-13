Vai Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Vai has a market cap of $266.90 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vai has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.99 or 0.00568596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00073838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00223051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003948 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $604.94 or 0.01206934 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00036295 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 305,186,049 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

