US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

