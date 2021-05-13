US Bancorp DE Sells 352 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after buying an additional 643,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after buying an additional 349,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after buying an additional 184,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,251,000 after acquiring an additional 132,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RXN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.