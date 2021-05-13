US Bancorp DE Sells 1,150 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Envestnet stock opened at $65.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -501.38 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

