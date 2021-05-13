US Bancorp DE Raises Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 47.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 385.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 163,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,417,000 after buying an additional 129,994 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IAC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.45.

IAC opened at $219.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.48. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

