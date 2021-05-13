US Bancorp DE Purchases 14,806 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 180,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The company has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.