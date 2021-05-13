US Bancorp DE Has $2.26 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 44,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.93.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

