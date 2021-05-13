US Bancorp DE Has $2.04 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 112,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

