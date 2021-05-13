UnMarshal Trading Down 22.2% This Week (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $25.76 million and approximately $992,575.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for $3.63 or 0.00007299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00079860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.00601869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00234509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.33 or 0.01066304 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.71 or 0.01189718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00034933 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

