Univar Solutions Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Univar Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNVR. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 140.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $26.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Univar Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,408,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after buying an additional 91,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Univar Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after buying an additional 42,923 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after buying an additional 214,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

