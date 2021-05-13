Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.610-1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of Uniti Group stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.