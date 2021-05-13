United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.11.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.