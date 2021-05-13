United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.5% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.23. The firm has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

