United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Insider Sells $36,675.99 in Stock

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $36,675.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Bancshares stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. United Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of United Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

