United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 185.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,491 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up approximately 2.3% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $41,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 190,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,621,614. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

