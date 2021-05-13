Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Gap Down to $25.35

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.35, but opened at $23.73. Unisys shares last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 2,409 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,413,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unisys by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,827,000 after purchasing an additional 467,154 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Unisys by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 391,439 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 203.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 446,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 298,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

