Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

