Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 53.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.49 on Thursday, hitting $225.49. 43,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,459. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.25. The company has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

