Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

NYSE:UAA opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

