UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for UMH Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

UMH stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.94. 1,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,569. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. UMH Properties has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in UMH Properties by 23.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.