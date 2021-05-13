Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $144.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RARE. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $61.96 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.80, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,941 shares in the company, valued at $84,646,233.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 60,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $13,626,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

