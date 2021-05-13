Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $992,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $302.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.23. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.52.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

