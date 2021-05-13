Ubiq Price Hits $0.46 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $19.43 million and $89,638.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,222.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.66 or 0.07675217 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,258.00 or 0.02504873 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.06 or 0.00637282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00178673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.22 or 0.00802881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.35 or 0.00627908 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.39 or 0.00602104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007146 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.