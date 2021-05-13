U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

USPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $113.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.73.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,619 shares of company stock worth $1,581,622 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

